Maharashtra prisons to use drones for surveillance

Maharashtra prisons department to use drones for surveillance

In the first phase, drones will be deployed in 12 prisons -- eight central jails, two district jails and two open jails

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 19 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 09:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Maharashtra State Prisons Department has decided to use drones to ensure security in prisons and monitor the movements of inmates, a senior official said.

In the first phase, drones will be deployed in 12 prisons -- eight central jails, two district jails and two open jails, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta said on Tuesday.

Also Read | More than 8,000 Indians in foreign prisons, most incarcerated in Gulf nations

"They will also be used for night-time surveillance. This will help in getting real-time updates on what is happening within prison premises," an official release said. The prisons which will use drones for surveillance include Yerawada (in Pune), Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, Taloja (Navi Mumbai), Thane, Amravati, Nagpur, Kalyan and Chandrapur, it said.

The use of drones for surveillance has been given priority under orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Maharashtra government, it added. Maharashtra would be the second state after Uttar Pradesh to use drones to strengthen prison security, the statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Prison

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Democracy and its discontents

Democracy and its discontents

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

 