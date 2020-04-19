Maharashtra: Pune reports 57 new coronavirus cases but no death

No new death due to coronavirus infection was reported in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday but 57 new cases were detected, taking their total to 669, a Health official said.
On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Pune, a coronavirus hotspot.
Giving the break-up, the official said, "So far 562 cases are reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 57 in neighbouring PCMC, and 50 in rural areas".
Up to Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 51 in Pune district.
Meanwhile, 18 patients including two from state-run Sassoon Hospital in the city have been discharged after their repeat samples tested negative for coronavirus.
