Maharashtra: Pune reports 57 new coronavirus cases but no death

Pune reports 57 new coronavirus cases but no death

PTI
  • Apr 19 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 23:08 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

No new death due to coronavirus infection was reported in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday but 57 new cases were detected, taking their total to 669, a Health official said.

On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Pune, a coronavirus hotspot.

Giving the break-up, the official said, "So far 562 cases are reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 57 in neighbouring PCMC, and 50 in rural areas".

Up to Saturday, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 51 in Pune district.

Meanwhile, 18 patients including two from state-run Sassoon Hospital in the city have been discharged after their repeat samples tested negative for coronavirus. 

