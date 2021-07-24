Maharashtra rains: Death toll shoots to 112, over 1.35 lakh rescued

Maharashtra rains: Death toll shoots to 112

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 24 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 22:58 ist
Rescue operation being carried out at a flood affected area in Kohlapur district. Credit: PTI Photo

The death toll from the heavy rains, landslides and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra shot up to 112 on Saturday, even as over 1.35 lakh people have been rescued so far.

The multi-agency search and rescue mission and relief operations are still underway in six worst-affected districts in coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra.

Read | Maharashtra to give free ration to flood-hit people

As many as 53 persons were injured in the chain of incidents over the last four days.

Ninty-nine persons are still reported missing, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

So far, 1,35,313 persons have been rescued across the state.

