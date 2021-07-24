Maharashtra rains: Death toll shoots to 112, over 1.35 lakh rescued

The death toll from the heavy rains, landslides and flood-related incidents in Maharashtra shot up to 112 on Saturday, even as over 1.35 lakh people have been rescued so far.
The multi-agency search and rescue mission and relief operations are still underway in six worst-affected districts in coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra.
As many as 53 persons were injured in the chain of incidents over the last four days.
Ninty-nine persons are still reported missing, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.
So far, 1,35,313 persons have been rescued across the state.
