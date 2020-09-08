Maharashtra: Raj Bhavan coronavirus survivors turn Covid-19 warriors

Staff and officers of Raj Bhavan who have recovered from coronavirus in recent weeks turned Covid-19 warriors, by lining up for blood and plasma donation at a Blood Donation Camp held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Blood Donation Camp, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari patted the blood and plasma donors and appealed to the people to come forward for blood and plasma donation.

As many as 140 members of Raj Bhavan staff, officers, family members and residents of Walkeshwar registered themselves for blood and plasma donation camp organised by Raj Bhavan in association with Sir J J Group of Hospitals.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar was the first to donate his blood at the camp.

Referring to the fear and apprehension developed by people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Koshyari urged people ‘Not to be fearful, but be careful’ while facing the challenge.

Chief Blood Transfusion Officer of Sir J J Hospital Dr Kalyani Kulkarni, Raj Bhavan Medical Officer Dr Prasad Jathar, doctors and paramedical staff of JJ Hospital and the medical team of Raj Bhavan were also present.