Maharashtra ready for vaccination, receives 9.63 lakh doses

As many as 511 vaccination centres have been set up in the 36 districts of the state

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jan 12 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 22:49 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Maharashtra has received a whopping 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield for the first phase of vaccination.

As many as 511 vaccination centres have been set up in the 36 districts of the state. The two districts of Mumbai – Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban – combined have 72 centres. As many as 7.48 lakh health workers have registered for vaccination on the Covid-19 portal of the state.

“It will now be distributed district-wise as per the instructions from the centre’s Corona Vaccination Experts Group. The vaccination drives shall be conducted at 511 locations in 36 districts,” state’s public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

All the selected places are fully equipped with electricity, webcast, Internet and other facilities, besides 3,125 cold chain centres have been set up in the state.

Each of these centres will vaccinate at least 100 people daily and all arrangements have been made for the vaccination teams of around five members at all locations.

 

