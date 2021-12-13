Maharashtra records 2 new cases of Omicron; tally at 20

Maharashtra records 2 new cases of Omicron Covid variant; count rises to 20

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 22:01 ist

 Maharashtra reported two more patients infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 - both having a travel history to Dubai - taking the overall tally of those affected with the new strain in the state to 20, the health department said on Monday.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune,” the department said.

Covid-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the Latur patient is a 33-year-old male. Both the patients have a travel history to Dubai, it said in a bulletin.

It said three close contacts of both these patients have been traced and all are found to be negative. The bulletin said a total of 85,078 passengers have arrived from abroad in the state since December 1 through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

Of these, 12,996 travellers were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR tests were conducted on all of them, the department added. The first case of Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, was reported in Maharashtra earlier this month.

So far, such cases have been reported from Mumbai, Pune district, Nagpur and Thane district.

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
India News

