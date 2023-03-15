Maharashtra records 352 cases of H3N2 virus

In what comes as a cause of concern, two persons who were Covid-19 positive and also got H3N2 infection have died in Maharashtra.

“We are asking people to take precautions and not to engage in self medication,” state public health minister Dr Tanaji Sawant said.While one death was one of a 24-year-old medical student from Ahmednagar while another was a 72-year-old man from Nagpur.“

They were suffering from multiple diseases which include Covid-19 and H3N2,” he told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex.“We will tell you the exact cause of death in another 24 hours when the final report comes,” he said.

According to Dr Sawant, 352 patients of H3N2 have been reported in the state so far.