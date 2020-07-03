Maharashtra records 6,364 new coronavirus cases, 198 deaths

The coronavirus case count in Maharashtra rose to 1,92,990 on Friday with addition of 6,364 new patients, a fresh single-day high, the state health department said.

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 fatalities being reported.

On the other hand, 3,515 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,04, 687, said an official release.

So far 10,49,277 people have been tested in the state while there are 79,927 active cases.