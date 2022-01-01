Maharashtra records 9,170 new Covid-19 cases, including six Omicron infections

Alarm bells started ringing on the New Year as Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark on Saturday even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government indicated further strengthening of restrictions to control crowds.

During the day, 9,170 cases and 7 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 66,87,991 and 1,41,533, respectively, according to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

Also Read | Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in Covid-19 cases

The total active Covid-19 patients now stands at 32,225.

“The growth of the cases is very fast, vertical, exponential…. We need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

Asked about possible lockdowns, he said: “We are monitoring the situation constantly. Yes…there would be strengthening of restrictions.”

During the day, 6 new Omicron cases were diagnosed taking the total to 460.

Currently, 2,26,001 people are in home quarantine and 1,064 in institutional quarantine.

Check out DH's latest videos: