Maharashtra records highest Covid-19 death toll of 390 patients in 24 hrs, tally crosses 5.15 lakh

A day after Maharashtra recorded the biggest addition of Covid-19 cases, The state on Sunday recorded the highest 24-hour death toll of 390 patients.

This has pushed the progressive death toll of 17,757 and 5,15,332 cases.

On Sunday, 13,348 patients were discharged taking the total to 3,51,710 who have been treated. The recovery rate in the state is 68.25 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is at 3.45%

Out of 27,25,090 laboratory samples, 5,15,332 have tested positive (18.91%) for Covid-19 until Sunday.

Currently, 10,00,588 people are in-home quarantine and 34,957 people are in institutional quarantine.