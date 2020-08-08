Maharashtra records highest jump in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 5 lakh-mark

Maharashtra, on Saturday, recorded the highest jump of 12,822 cases taking the total number of infections in the state beyond 5 lakh.

As on date, the progressive total is 5,03,084.

The total deaths in the last 24 hours were 275 taking the total to 17,367.

As many as 11,081 patients discharged taking the total to 3,38,262 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until date.

The recovery rate in the state is 67.26 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state: 3.45 per cent.

Out of 26,47,020 laboratory samples, 5,03,084 have been tested positive (19%) for Covid-19 till Saturday.

Currently, 9,89,612 people are in-home quarantine and 35,625 people are in institutional quarantine.