Maharashtra records highest number of COVID-19 deaths on May 7

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 43 coronavirus deaths, the highest so far. The total progressive death toll now stands at 694.

Out of these 43 deaths, 24 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Pune, 5 in Vasai-Virar, 2 in Solapur city, 1 in Akola city, 1 in Palghar and 1 in Aurangabad city. Additionally, 1 resident of Manipur and 1 of Bihar died in Mumbai.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

The total number of positive cases has now shot to 17,974 with the addition of 1,216 patients.

A total of 207 patients were treated and discharged taking the total to 3,301 of those back home.

Out of 2,02,105 laboratory samples, 1,83,880 were negative and 17,974 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Thursday.