Maharashtra records highest COVID-19 deaths on May 7

Maharashtra records highest number of COVID-19 deaths on May 7

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 23:01 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 43 coronavirus deaths, the highest so far. The total progressive death toll now stands at 694. 

Out of these 43 deaths,  24 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Pune, 5 in Vasai-Virar, 2 in Solapur city, 1 in Akola city, 1 in Palghar and 1 in Aurangabad city. Additionally, 1 resident of Manipur and 1 of Bihar died in Mumbai.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

The total number of positive cases has now shot to 17,974 with the addition of 1,216 patients.

A total of 207 patients were treated and discharged taking the total to 3,301 of those back home.

Out of 2,02,105 laboratory samples, 1,83,880 were negative and 17,974 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 