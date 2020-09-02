Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 17,433 new Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 25,000-mark even as it recorded the highest single-day tally of positive cases.

On Wednesday, 17,433 coronavirus positive cases were recorded in the state, taking the tally to 8,24,739.

As many as 292 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 25,195.

Meanwhile, 13,959 patients have been discharged taking the tally of recovered patients to 5,98,496 Covid-19 patients till date.