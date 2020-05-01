Maharashtra records over 1,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, death toll now at 485

Maharashtra records over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

Mrityunjay Bose 
  • May 01 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 22:14 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

In the biggest jump of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra on Friday recorded an increase of 1,008 patients. 

The state's tally of positive cases now stands at 11,506.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported taking the state's total to 485. The total number of cases and deaths in Mumbai now is 7,812 and 295, respectively. 

Pune recorded a total of 1,176 cases and 92 deaths.

The cumulative positive cases in Thane has shot to 438. A total of 7 deaths have been reported in the district. 

Out of these 26 deaths on Friday, 10 deaths were recorded in Pune city, 5 in Mumbai, 3 in Jalgaon district, 1 was recorded in Pune district, 1 in Sindhudurg, 1 in Bhivandi Municipal Corporation, 1 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 1 in Nanded, 1 in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, and 1 in Parbhani. 

Additionally, 1 death of an Uttar Pradesh resident was recorded in Mumbai.

Out of 1,53,125 laboratory samples, 1,40,587 were negative and 11,506 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Friday.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Pune
Thane

