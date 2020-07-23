Maharashtra records over 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

In what reflects the big spike of Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra's total positive cases exceeded 10,000 on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, a record 10,576 cases were recorded, taking the total to 3,37,607.

Also, 280 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 12,556. This is the second highest toll recorded in a day's time.

A total of 5,552 patients discharged on Wednesday; taking the total to 1,87,769 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.62 per cent. Case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.72 per cent.

Out of 16,87,213 laboratory samples, 3,37,607 have been tested positive (20%) for Covid-19 until till date.

Currently, 8,58,121 people are in home quarantine and 44,975 people are in institutional quarantine.