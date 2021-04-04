Maharashtra records over 57,000 Covid-19 cases in fresh spike

The 24-hour Covid-19 infections went past the 57,000-mark on Sunday even as the Maharashtra government launched the ‘Break-the-Chain’ initiative by remodelling its ongoing ‘Mission Begin Again’ plans.

The progressive total of the Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, too crossed the 30-lakh mark on Sunday.

The ‘Chase-the-Virus’ and the 3Ts mission of ‘Testing, Tracking and Treating’ will be aggressively pursued.

On Sunday, the state recorded 57,074 cases and 222 deaths taking the progressive total to 30,10,597 and 55,878, respectively.

In Mumbai, a total of 11,206 cases and 25 deaths were reported while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 19,942 and 45.

The case fatality rate in the state was 1.86 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,30,503 – in what comes as a major burden on the state's health infrastructure.

"The cases are compounding in the state, we have to break the chain and for this we need people's support," said state's public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope.

The vaccination drive is being given a major thrust in the state - and so far 65,59,094 people have been administered the first dose and 7,95,150 people the second dose.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported over three and four lakh vaccinations, respectively, and the state plans to scale it to a level of 10 lakh.