Maharashtra register FIR against absconding terrorist in Pakistan-backed terror module

Taking investigations further into the Pakistan-based terror module, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered an FIR against the foreign-based handler of the three Mumbai-based persons arrested so far.

The person was identified as Antony alias Anwar alias Anas, who is based abroad.

Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted the terror module and arrested six persons who were planning to target several important cities including Mumbai.

One of those arrested was Jaan Mohammed Shaikh alias Sameer Kalia, a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai, who was picked up by the Delhi sleuths from Jaipur as he was travelling in a train to the national capital.

Following the arrest, the Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch-CID swung into action, managing to arrest Zakir Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari.

After his interrogation, Rizwan Momin was located in Mumbra. “During the search of his rented house, certain incriminating documents were seized,” ATS officials said.

The mobile phone of Zakir Hussain Shaikh which was broken into three pieces by Rizwan and thrown into a drain near his residence has been recovered by ATS on Sunday afternoon, they added.

