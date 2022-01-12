Maharashtra registers 46,723 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 46,723 cases on Wednesday, the highest so far during the Omicron variant-driven third wave of the Covid-19 even as the progressive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic crossed the 70-lakh mark.

During the past 24 hours, the state recorded 46,723 cases and 32 deaths taking the progressive total to 70,34,661 and 1,41,701, respectively.

Also Read | Covid cases going down in Mumbai? This is what Mayor says

The total active cases in the state now have crossed the 2 lakh mark and now stands at 2,40,122.

During the day, Mumbai recorded 16,420 cases, while the same for the Mumbai metropolitan region was 30,107.

Meanwhile, the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reviewed the pandemic situation and the restrictions in the state

Check out DH's latest videos: