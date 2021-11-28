Maharashtra remains India’s economic powerhouse: CM

Amid stiff competition from other states, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state remains the “financial capital of India", as his Maha Vikas Aghadi government completed two years in office.

“Financial Capital of India: Then, Now, Always,” tweeted Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

Thackeray, who is recuperating from a surgery and working from a hospital, said that about Rs 3 lakh crore has been invested in the state over the last two years. “Despite the pandemic, 59 MoUs were signed with international and domestic entities. These agreements would create about three lakh jobs,” Thackeray said.

On the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that the MVA government faced soon after it assumed office, Thackeray said that it transformed the state into one big family of peaceful warriors.

“The state has built 6,490 facilities and has 4,45,479 isolation beds, 1,32,804 oxygen beds, 38,317 ICU beds and 15,084 ventilators,” he said.

Thackeray pointed out that in the state more than 11 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.

"We have worked hard in improving the industrial investment, agriculture infrastructure, housing, employment, water supply, solar energy, environment, tourism, forest and the focus has been on how the government's efforts will ensure the welfare of the common man," he added.

