Maharashtra reports 105 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday

In an evidence of a big spike happening in Maharashtra, as many as 105 COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday.

This is for the first time the single-day toll has crossed 100 in the state. Of these deaths, 32 were reported from Mumbai but the deaths in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region is compounding.

On Tuesday, 97 people had died. The progressive death toll in Maharashtra now stands at 1,897. In the last 24 hours, 2,190 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 53,948.

So far, 17,918 persons have been discharged.