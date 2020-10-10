Maharashtra reports 11,416 new coronavirus cases, 308 deaths

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally on Saturday increased to 15,17,434 with 11,416 new cases being reported, said a health official.

The state also reported 308 deaths during the day, which took the death toll to 40,040, he said.

26,440 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 12,55,779.

With this the state now has 2,21,156 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,203 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,27,276, while its death toll rose to 9,391 with 48 new fatalities.

Pune city added 724 new cases, raising its tally to 1,64,341, while 16 deaths took the toll to 3,718.

The state has so far conducted 75,69,447 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 4,203 new cases, raising its total count to 5,25,273. A total of 16,837 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,95,854 and death toll at 8,722, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,04,585 and death toll at 3,982, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,02,015 cases and 3,192 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 56,467 and death count at 1,455.

Latur division has reported 62,465 cases until now and 1,764 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 46,652 cases while 1,068 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has reported 1,22,353 infections and 2,866 fatalities so far, the official informed.

A total of 22,68,057 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 24,994 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,17,434, New cases: 11,416, Death toll: 40,040, Discharged: 12,55,779, Active cases: 2,21,156, people tested so far: 75,69,447.