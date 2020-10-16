Maharashtra reports 11,447 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally on Friday increased to 15,76,062 with 11,447 new cases coming to light, said a state health official.

The state also reported 306 fatalities during the day, taking death toll to 41,502, he said.

A total of 13,885 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered persons to 13,44,368.

The number of active patients in the state stands at 1,89,715.

Mumbai city reported 1,823 cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,38,544, while its death toll rose to 9,638 with 37 deaths being reported on Friday.

Pune city added 476 Covid-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,67,406, while 44 deaths took toll to 3,856.

Out of 306 deaths reported on Friday, 111 deaths took place in the last 48 hours, 70 deaths in the past one week and 125 deaths had taken place even before that, the official said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,630 new cases, raising the total count to 5,46,839. A total of 17,288 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,06,822, and death toll at 9,088.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,11,868 and death toll at 4,078.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,04,582 cases and 3,386 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 58,293 and death count at 1,477.

Latur division has reported 64,829 cases until now and 1,853 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 48,612 cases while 1,118 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,32,304 infections and 3,048 fatalities, the official informed.

1,913 Covid-19 patients from outside the state have been treated in Maharashtra so far.

A total of 23,33,522 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 23,409 others are placed in institutional quarantine.

The state has so far conducted 79,89,693 tests.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,76,062, new cases: 11,447, death toll: 41,502, discharged: 13,44,368, active cases: 1,89,715, people tested so far: 79,89,693.