Maharashtra reports 149 coronavirus deaths and 3,254 cases in single day

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2020, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 20:48 ist
Representative image

The fear of massive COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra seems to be coming true with 149 deaths and 3,254 cases being reported on Wednesday. 

This is the worst 24-hour jump in the cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, currently sweeping the globe. The total number of deaths in the state now stands at 3,438 and cases 94,041.

The active cases now stand at 46,074, according to the Public Health department. On Wednesday,  1,879 patients were discharged taking the total of 44,517 who have been treated. 

Of the 5,93,784 tests conducted, 94,041 were tested positive.  The toll in Mumbai now stands at 1,857 and cases 52,667.

The same for the Mumbai metropolitan region is 2,338 and 70,700 cases.

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Mumbai

