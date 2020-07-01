Maharashtra reports 5,537 new coronavirus cases, tally at 1,80,298

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,80,298 on Wednesday with the addition of 5,537 cases, the state health department said.
The death toll due to the virus reached 8,053 with 198 more people succumbing to the infection, it said.
Track live updates on coronavirus here
As many as 2,243 patients were discharged post-recovery on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 93,154 in the state, it added.
Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases
So far, 9,92,723 people have been tested across the state and the number of active cases is 79,091, the health department said in a statement.
Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India
What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution
Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers
Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?
Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'
Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack