Maharashtra reports 5,537 new coronavirus cases, tally at 1,80,298

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,80,298 on Wednesday with the addition of 5,537 cases, the state health department said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 8,053 with 198 more people succumbing to the infection, it said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

As many as 2,243 patients were discharged post-recovery on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons to 93,154 in the state, it added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

So far, 9,92,723 people have been tested across the state and the number of active cases is 79,091, the health department said in a statement.