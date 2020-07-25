Maharashtra reports 9,251 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reports 9,251 new Covid-19 cases; records 7,227 recoveries, 257 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 21:56 ist
Municipal health workers conduct screening residents for Covid-19, at Dadar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra on Saturday added 9,251 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368, the State Health Department said.

With 257 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 13,389, it said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A record number of 7,227 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,07,194.

Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

A total of 18,36,920 people have been tested so far for Covid-19, the department said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 