Maharashtra reports 9,251 new Covid-19 cases; records 7,227 recoveries, 257 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday added 9,251 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368, the State Health Department said.

With 257 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 13,389, it said.

A record number of 7,227 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,07,194.

Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases.

A total of 18,36,920 people have been tested so far for Covid-19, the department said.