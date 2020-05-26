Maharashtra reports 97 coronavirus deaths in one day

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 21:07 ist
In the worst day for Maharashtra, 97 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. 

Of the 97 deaths,  39 were reported in Mumbai, 15 were in Thane city,  10 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 8 in Pune,  7 in Solapur, 5 in Aurangabad,  5 in Mira-Bhayender,  3 in Malegaon, 3 in Ulhasnagar, 1 in Nagpur and 1 in Ratnagiri. 

The total deaths in Maharashtra now stand at 1,792 and total positive cases rose to 54,758 with the addition of 2,091 cases in a  day's time.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of India and worst-affected city,  the toll was 1,065 and positive cases 32,974. Meanwhile, 1,168 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total to 16,954.

 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Pune

