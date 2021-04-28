Maharashtra reports 985 new Covid-19 deaths, 63,309 new cases

In an alarming trend, the daily Covid-19 death count of Maharashtra continued to scale northwards with the 24-hour casualties nearly hitting the 1000-mark on Wednesday. The state reported 985 deaths, the highest since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 63,309 new cases were reported taking the progressive total to 44,73,394. The death toll stands at 67,214.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 6,73,481.

According to the Public Health Department, the rise in the death toll is because of the reconciliation of old figures.

Of these 985 deaths posted on Wednesday, 392 were of the previous 48 hours and 251 were of last week.

Last Thursday, 568 Covid-19 deaths were reported, while on Friday (773), Saturday (676), Sunday (832), Monday (524), Tuesday (895).