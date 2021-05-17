Maharashtra reports less than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases after nearly 2 months

Maharashtra sees below 30K Covid cases after a month

The total active Covid-19 cases now stand at 4,45,495

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 17 2021, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 21:31 ist
With 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, the state's tally rose to 54,05,068. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra on Monday recorded below 30,000 new Covid-19 cases after nearly two months. 

With 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, the state's tally rose to 54,05,068, while 516 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 82,486. 

At least 48,211 persons recovered from the virus. 

The total active Covid-19 cases now stand at 4,45,495. 

