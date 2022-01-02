Maharashtra reports more than 11,000 new Covid cases including 50 Omicron infections

The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra shot up rapidly crossing the 24-hour tally past 10,000 even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi ruled out a lockdown at this stage.

Mumbai’s per day tally too shot past the 8,000-mark.

During the last 24 hours, the state recorded 11,877 cases and 9 deaths taking the progressive total to 66,99,868 and 1,41,542, respectively.

The total active Covid-19 cases now stand at 42,024, according to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the day, 50 new Omicron cases were detected taking the progressive total to 510.

Meanwhile, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope clarified that the government was not looking out at a lockdown at this stage. “There is no need for a lockdown as of now, but there would be more restrictions, lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra only if demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonnes per day,” he said.

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the majority of the cases were asymptomatic.

“On Sunday, 8,063 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Mumbai out of which 89 % were found to be totally asymptomatic and the total number of active cases in Mumbai are now 29,819. However, out of 8,063 new cases, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. As of today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant,” Chahal said.

He appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines so as to contain the spread of the virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. “I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. There is no reason to panic but at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour. Masks are mandatory in the public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places,” he said.

