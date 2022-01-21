Maharashtra reports nearly 50,000 new Covid cases, 52 deaths

As India continues to reel under Omicron-triggered third wave, the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra zoomed ahead on Friday and crossed the 48,000 - the highest in the present sweep of the pandemic.

During the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 48,270 cases and 52 deaths.

This took the progressive total - since March 2019 - to 74,20,027 and 1,42,023, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stand at 2,64,388, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the day, Mumbai recorded 5,008 cases and 12 deaths while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 10,493 and 27.

From the trend, it appears that Mumbai has crossed the peak and the flattening of the curve has started, however, cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur showed an increase.

Pune recorded the highest of the third wave with 8,301 cases.

“Pune, Nashik and Nagpur circles are showing an increase,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government’s Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said: “Don't miss Delta in this Omicron wave especially in geographies like Maharashtra, South India and North-East where the tail was present when Omicron came. Guess the estimate is 10 to 20 per cent is still Delta but Omicron is the dominant strain now. Stay safe and mask”.

