Maharashtra reports under 100 Covid-19 deaths and less than 5,000 cases

In an encouraging development, the total Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra in the preceding 24-hour period fell below 5,000 and deaths under 100.

On Monday, 3,645 cases were reported and 84 deaths.

The cummulative tally of Covid-19 cases now stand at 16,48,665 and deaths 43,348.

During the day, 9,905 patients were discharged taking the total to 14,70,660.

The recovery rate now stands at 89.2 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.63 per cent. Out of 86,45,195 laboratory samples, 16,48,665 have been tested positive (19.07%) for Covid-19 until date. Currently, 25,30,900 people are in-home quarantine and 13,690 people are in institutional quarantine