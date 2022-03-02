Maharashtra sees zero Covid deaths first time in 2 yrs

Maharashtra reports zero Covid-19 deaths first time in almost two years

The active cases also have come down and stood at 5,643

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 02 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 21:35 ist
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine from a healthworker, at Dahisar in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

In what comes as an encouraging sign, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported zero Covid-19 deaths - for the first time since April 1, 2020. 

During the last 24 hours, zero deaths and 544 new cases were reported, taking the progressive total to 1,43,706 and 78,66,934, respectively. 

Also Read: Covid-19 restrictions eased in Maharashtra

The active cases also have come down and stood at 5,643, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

“I would like to thank each and every doctor, nurse and para-medical staff. Today, there has been no deaths since April 1, 2020. I would also thank people of the state for their cooperation,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said. 

The first set of two Coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on March 9, 2020, while the first death was reported in Mumbai on March 17.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 