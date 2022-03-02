Maharashtra reports zero Covid-19 deaths first time in almost two years

In what comes as an encouraging sign, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported zero Covid-19 deaths - for the first time since April 1, 2020.

During the last 24 hours, zero deaths and 544 new cases were reported, taking the progressive total to 1,43,706 and 78,66,934, respectively.

The active cases also have come down and stood at 5,643, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

“I would like to thank each and every doctor, nurse and para-medical staff. Today, there has been no deaths since April 1, 2020. I would also thank people of the state for their cooperation,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The first set of two Coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on March 9, 2020, while the first death was reported in Mumbai on March 17.

