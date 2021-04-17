Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Tope

Maharashtra curbs could be extended beyond May 1: Tope

The state government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in Covid-19 cases

Thane market wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Credit: PTI Photo

The 'break the chain' restrictions in place in Maharashtra to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Tope said people have been supportive of the restrictions, though some violations of prohibitory rules under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been reported. "We are taking stock of the situation. There have been some violations of CrPC section 144 invoked to curb the Covid-19 spread. We may extend these restrictions beyond May 1, depending on the situation. A decision will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days (when the restrictions will be in place)."

"I must admit people have been supportive of the restrictions," the minister, who has been insisting on strict measures and restriction on the movement of people to contain the outbreak, said. The state government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in Covid-19 cases anywhere in the country.

Rajesh Tope

