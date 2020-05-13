Maharashtra: Rs 54.75 cr sanctioned to pay for migrant workers' travel

Maha: Rs 54.75 cr allocated for migrant workers' travel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 18:20 ist
Of the Rs 54,75,47,070 sanctioned from the CM's Relief Fund, Rs 12.96 crore are earmarked for Mumbai city and Rs 10 crore for Mumbai suburbs. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government has provided Rs 54.75 crore to pay for the travel of migrant workers to their respective states by special trains.

The amount was sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and transfered to district collectors for booking tickets for migrant workers on special trains, he said in a statement.

Thackeray had said earlier that the government will pay for travel expenses of migrant workers who wanted to leave as well as for bringing back workers from Maharashtra who are stuck elsewhere.

Of the Rs 54,75,47,070 sanctioned from the CM's Relief Fund, Rs 12.96 crore are earmarked for Mumbai city and Rs 10 crore for Mumbai suburbs.

