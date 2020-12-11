Maharashtra’s 14,234 Gram Panchayats head for polls

As many as 14,234 Gram Panchayats spread across 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra would go to polls in January 2021.

These polls would be a litmus test for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP to check their base and penetration in the hinterland.

The State Election Commission announced the schedule for polls on Friday. “The code of conduct has come in force,” State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said.

The elections are being held in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe and the possibility of a second wave early next year.

According to the schedule, the polling and counting would be held on January 15 and 18, 2021.

Nominations would be accepted from December 23-30, while scrutiny would be done on December 31. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is January 4.

The final electoral rolls will be published on December 14.

Why these polls are significant as besides the two districts of the financial capital – Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban – it would cover all 34 districts spread across five regions – Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Maharashtra has 27,920 Gram Panchayats - and with elections in 14,234 Gram Panchayats means nearly 50% of them would go to polls.

These polls come close on the heels of elections to five seats of graduates and teachers constituencies and one local body constituency for filling up vacancies to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA won four seats while Independent 1 and BJP could secure one seat.

The districts and Gram Panchayats going to polls are— Thane (158), Palghar (3), Raigad (88), Ratnagiri (479), Sindhudurg (70), Nashik (621), Dhule (218), Jalgaon (783), Ahmednagar (767), Nandurbar (87), Pune (748), Solapur (658), Satara (879), Sangli (152), Kolhapur (433), Aurangabad (618), Beed (129), Nanded (1,015), Osmanabad (428), Parbhani (566), Jalna (475), Latur (408), Hingoli (495), Amravati (553), Akola (225), Yavatmal (980), Washim (163), Buldhana (527), Nagpur (130), Wardha (50), Chandrapur (629), Bhandara (148), Gondia (189) and Gadchiroli (362).