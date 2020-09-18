Maharashtra’s Energy Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Dr Raut is the eighth minister in the MVA govt to have tested positive for coronavirus

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 18 2020, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 12:05 ist
Maharashtra’s Energy Minister and senior Congressman Dr Nitin Raut

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister and senior Congressman Dr Nitin Raut tested Covid-19 positive, on Friday.

Dr Raut is the eighth minister of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to have tested positive to the viral infection sweeping the globe.

I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request all those who had come in contact with me the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe everyone and take care,” Dr Raut tweeted.

The other ministers of the MVA government who have tested positive are Ashok Chavan, Abdul Sattar, Vishwajeet Kadam, Aslam Shaikh, Dr Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Kedar and Balasaheb Patil.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 on Thursday with addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Healthcare

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 