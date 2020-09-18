Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister and senior Congressman Dr Nitin Raut tested Covid-19 positive, on Friday.

Dr Raut is the eighth minister of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to have tested positive to the viral infection sweeping the globe.

I have been tested positive for Covid-19 today. I would like to request all those who had come in contact with me the past few days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Stay safe everyone and take care,” Dr Raut tweeted.

The other ministers of the MVA government who have tested positive are Ashok Chavan, Abdul Sattar, Vishwajeet Kadam, Aslam Shaikh, Dr Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Kedar and Balasaheb Patil.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 on Thursday with addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said.