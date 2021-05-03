Maharashtra’s power generator to ramp up oxygen production

As India grapples with a severe shortage of medical oxygen, Maharashtra’s energy company Mahagenco has decided to ramp up production.

Accordingly, rapid steps are being taken to supplement the oxygen supply to the severely affected coronavirus victims from the ozonation plants of Mahagenco’s Khaparkheda, Koradi, Paras and Parli power plants.

“... Maharashtra is getting enough power in case of emergencies because Mahagenco is achieving sustainable power generation during the challenging times of coronavirus pandemic, but that is not all….the power plants are working hard to supply oxygen to the nearby government hospitals,” state Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut said.

Mahagenco CMD Sanjay Khandare and his team are working round-the-clock to ramp up medical oxygen production for supplies to hospitals.

In the first phase, Mahagenco’s new Parli power station immediately set up an oxygen plant at Swami Ramanand Tirtha Rural Hospital in Ambejogai with a capacity of 288 jumbo cylinders per day and 95.2 per cent purity.

With the commissioning of the plant on 27 April, Covid-19 affected patients in the Parli-Beed area have got a major relief. A similar plant with a capacity of 84 cubic meters per hour is also being set up at Parbhani Zilla Parishad covid Hospital and will be operational next week.

The second phase will now relocate the existing ozonation plant at Khaparkheda and Paras power stations to the nearest government hospital premises to achieve oxygen generation.

Oxygen supply will be achieved by Khaparkheda Power Station at a capacity of 42 cubic meters per hour and by Paras Power Station at a capacity of 50 cubic meters per hour. Mahagenco has started the process to complete the construction of this oxygen plant within the next one to one and a half months.

The third phase of the plan will be to set up refilling/bottling plants at power plants at Koradi (Nagpur), Paras (Akola) and Parli (Beed). This phase will be realised by immediately importing/supplying the latest technology compressors, filters and other essential machinery from abroad.

The process of erection and safe maintenance repairs is underway for the coming year. From this stage 1,002 jumbo cylinders per day will be rolled out through Koradi power station, 128 cylinders through Paras power station, Parli power will produce 216 cylinders of oxygen. However, all these processes will be completed and adequate time will be required for the operation of the oxygen plant in the power plant.