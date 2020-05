In a shocking incident, a sadhu from Karnataka was founded murdered in the Nanded district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The incident took place in an ashram in Umri in the district.

The sadhu has been identified as Shivacharya Nirvanarudra Pashupatinath Maharaj, a seer from Karnataka.

"We are still looking for the accused who is on the run since he left the murder spot, said Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent Of Police, Nanded.

More details are awaited...