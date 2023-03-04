Maharashtra: School van crushes 8-year-old girl to death in Nashik

An eight-year-old girl was crushed to death by her school van minutes after it dropped her near her home in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
"The incident occurred when the van driver suddenly reversed the vehicle when the girl was walking behind it near the entrance of her housing society in the Jail Road area on Friday evening," an official said.
The girl suffered serious injuries in the accident. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway, the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN
Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study
Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision
Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study
Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained
Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years
Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession
Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters
Sounds of migration and a desire to live
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands