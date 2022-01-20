Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24: Education Minister

All schools in Maharashtra will reopen for all classes from January 24, state Education Minister said on Thursday.

"From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12 with Covid-19 protocols. The CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister told ANI.

She added that even pre-primary schools will reopen from January 24.

More to follow...

