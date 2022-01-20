Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24

Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24: Education Minister

She added that even pre-primary schools will reopen from Monday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 13:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

All schools in Maharashtra will reopen for all classes from January 24, state Education Minister said on Thursday.

"From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12 with Covid-19 protocols. The CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister told ANI. 

She added that even pre-primary schools will reopen from January 24. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Virat Kohli India's highest run-getter in away ODIs

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

 