Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24: Education Minister

All schools in Maharashtra will reopen for all classes from January 24, state Education Minister said on Thursday.
"From January 24, we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12 with Covid-19 protocols. The CM has agreed to our proposal," Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister told ANI.
She added that even pre-primary schools will reopen from January 24.
More to follow...
