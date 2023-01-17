Maharashtra secures investments of Rs 45,900 crore at WEF

Maharashtra will secure investments to the tune of Rs 1.36 lakh crore during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said as he held back-to-back meetings in the Swiss Alps ski resort town.

Shinde, who is heading the delegation which includes state Industries Minister Uday Samant, is camping at the Maharashtra Pavilion in Davos and is personally interacting with the business tycoons.

Samant said that MoUs to the tune of Rs 45,900 crore have already been signed and these would create 10,000 new jobs.

The MoUs include Greenko Energy Projects Pvt Ltd (Rs 12,000 crore), Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India (Rs 16,000 crore), ICP Investments/Indus Capital (Rs 16,000 crore), Rukhi Foods (Rs 250 crore) and Nipro Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,650 crore).

“Some MoUs have been signed…in the next couple of days, we expect to sign MoUs which will bring in investments to the tune of 1.36 lakh crore and provide over a lakh jobs,” Shinde told a TV channel in Davos.

“There are projects related to data centres, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and renewable energy and other sectors,” he said, adding that the government will provide all facilities to the investors.