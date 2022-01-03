Maharashtra sees 12,160 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

The 24-hour Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday even as the process of strengthening norms has commenced.

However, the government has not yet spoken out on lockdown but dropped enough hints of severe restrictions to contain the third wave of the pandemic and Omicron outbreak.

“Maharashtra has made preparations for the third wave. After a spike in cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee implemented a lockdown. If several Covid-19 cases spike in the same way in Maharashtra, we need to implement more strict restrictions,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

He said that several states have come out with night curfew. According to the public health and family welfare minister, the situation of a lockdown would arise only after the per day medical oxygen requirement crosses the 700 metric tonnes mark.

On Monday, 12,160 cases and 11 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 67,12,028. The active cases in the state now stand at 52,422, according to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. During the day, 68 new Omicron cases were detected taking the progressive total to 578.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and several other corporations and councils in the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region have decided to shut the schools for Class 1-9 and Class 11 - and conduct only online classes because of the spike.

"Health and well-being of our children is our topmost priority…The need is to strictly follow the SOPs for the safe operation of schools and avoid any gatherings. Local bodies are empowered to review school openings based on a regular risk level assessment,” State School Education Minister Professor Varsha Gaikwad said at a review meeting.

