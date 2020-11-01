Maharashtra sees 5,369 new Covid-19 cases

The death toll crossed the 44,000 mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said.

The death toll crossed the 44,000 mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.

A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.

The recovery count in the state has reached 15,14,079, it said.

So far, 90,24,871 people have been tested across the state. 

