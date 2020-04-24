Maharashtra sees 778 coronavirus cases in a day

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day rise of Covid-19 cases with 778 people testing positive on Thursday.

This is the biggest jump in the last six weeks since the first case was detected in the state.

The total number of virus cases have increased to 6,427 with 283 deaths in the state. In all, 840 patients have been treated and discharged.

On Thursday, 14 deaths were reported, including six in Mumbai, five in Pune and one in Navi Mumbai.

So far, the cases in Mumbai have increased to 4,205, with 167 deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of top officials of Mumbai and Pune, which is the worst-affected belt in the country.

In Maharashtra, 96,369 tests have been done so far, of which 6,427 were positive.

Worli-Koliwada zone

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government has increased surveillance, screening, testing and treatment in a bid to arrest the outbreak and cited the encouraging results emanating from Worli-Koliwada containment zone.