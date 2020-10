Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 9,060 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's Covid-19 tally to 15,95,381, the health department said.

The death of 150 patients due to the pandemic pushed the toll further to 42,115, it said in a statement.

As many as 11,204 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count went up to 13,69,810.

There are 1,82,973 active casess in the state now.

So far 81,39,466 people have been tested, the department said.