The 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases touched a record high of 63,729 in Maharashtra on Friday.

This takes the total caseload of the state to 37,03,584. The state recorded 398 deaths, pushing the death toll to 59,551.

Meanwhile, 45,335 patients were discharged during the day taking the total to 30,04,391, thus crossing the 30-lakh-mark.

More than 35 lakh people are now in quarantine because of the viral infection.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 6,38,034.