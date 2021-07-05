Maharashtra sees sharp drop in Covid cases, deaths

Maharashtra sees significant drop in fresh Covid-19 cases, deaths

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 6,740 cases and 51 deaths

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 21:59 ist
The progressive total of Covid-19 cases now stands at 61,04,917, while deaths at 1,23,136. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a sign of improvement from the sweeping second wave of the pandemic, the Covid-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra dropped significantly on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 6,740 cases and 51 deaths, while 13,027 patients recovered. So far, 58,61,7209 patients have recovered in the state.

The progressive total of Covid-19 cases now stands at 61,04,917, while deaths at 1,23,136.

There are a total of 1,16,827 active cases in the state, according to the Public Health Department.

Mumbai reported 436 cases and 10 deaths, the lowest in several months.

However, experts said that high cases in half a dozen districts in Konkan and Western Maharashtra are a matter of concern .

