Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid cases

There seems to be a slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra as the pandemic marks three years in what was once one of the most affected states.

The first Covid-19 cases were detected on March 9, 2020, when a Pune-based couple, who during the last week of February 2020 visited Dubai, tested positive.

The first death was reported in Mumbai - and the rest of Maharashtra - on March 17, 2020, when a 64-year-old person, with a travel history to Dubai, passed away.

The last three years have been full of challenges in Mumbai, however, the city's fight against the pandemic has been documented and appreciated by international agencies like World Health Organisation and World Bank. The Dharavi Model and Mumbai Model besides the Chase the Virus policy have been well replicated by states and governments.

Between March 2020-March 2022, India faced three big waves of the pandemic.

As on March 8, 2023, the total cumulative cases since the outbreak stands at 81,38,039 and 1,48,424 deaths.

The total number of treated patients is 79,89,236.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, the total active cases as of date stand at 379.

It may be mentioned, the total active cases have dropped below the 100 mark this year and dropped to the lowest of 64 cases as on 30 January, however, over the past couple of weeks the cases have increased.

New variants have triggered scares earlier but with good vaccination levels, things have been under control.