Maharashtra senior Congress leader Sharad Ranpise dies at 71

Ranpise had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district

  • Sep 23 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 19:48 ist
Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said. Ranpise (71) had suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, a party leader said.

"The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality.

A heartfelt tribute to him," the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet. Ranpise had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district. He was an MLC and the Congress' group leader in the state legislative council.

