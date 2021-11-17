Maharashtra: Senior journalist found hanging at home

Maharashtra: Senior journalist found hanging at home; police suspect suicide

Rajendra Yeolekar (53) was working with a leading Marathi daily in Pune as chief sub-editor

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Nov 17 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 00:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A senior journalist was found hanging in his residence in Kothrud area on Tuesday afternoon, with police suspecting suicide though an official added that no note had been found so far. Rajendra Yeolekar (53) was working with a leading Marathi daily in Pune as chief sub-editor and had also written on science and technology.

He also taught at the Department of Communication and Journalism of Savitribai Phule Pune University briefly.

"On Tuesday afternoon, when Yeolekar's wife returned home, she found him hanging in the bedroom. Subsequently, police and neighbors were informed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," Kothrud police station senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap said. Jagtap said no suicide note had been found and probe was underway into the incident. Yeolekar is survived by his wife and daughter. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Journalist
Sucide

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

 